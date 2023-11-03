Hassan Nasrallah Threatens To Enter War-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 3 2023

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese Shia Islamist group Hezbollah, addressed his followers on Friday, his first public comments since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. In Israel Netanyahu says “no ceasefire!”

Since Hamas carried out the 7 October attacks on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, Lebanon has been on edge, closely watching Hezbollah. The group has intensified its attacks on Israel, which is retaliating. But both sides have apparently taken steps to avoid a dangerous escalation, and most strikes have been limited to the border area. This, however, could change. After meeting Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages,” referring to some 240 people Hamas abducted during its attack. He said Israel was pressing ahead with its military offensive with “all of its power.”

“O inhabitant of Lebanon, that makest thy nest in the cedars, how gracious shalt thou be when pangs come upon thee, the pain as of a woman in travail!“ Jeremiah 22:23 (KJB)

