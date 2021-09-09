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Five in Ten 9/9/21: Epic Media Fail on "Horse Dewormer" Story
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2 views • September 07, 2021
Rolling Stone had to retract a false claim that emergency rooms at Oklahoma hospitals had been overwhelmed by people who overdosed on “horse dewormer.”
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Joe Rogan’s cure leads to bogus “horse dewormer” story; 4) US government has lost track of thousands of unaccompanied minor migrants released to sponsors; 3) Biden administration admits it doesn’t know who most of the airlifted Afghan refugees are; 2) Salon claims Satanic Temple may be last, best hope for abortion rights in Texas; 1) Rutgers bars unvaccinated remote learning student from virtual classrooms.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Joe Rogan’s cure leads to bogus “horse dewormer” story; 4) US government has lost track of thousands of unaccompanied minor migrants released to sponsors; 3) Biden administration admits it doesn’t know who most of the airlifted Afghan refugees are; 2) Salon claims Satanic Temple may be last, best hope for abortion rights in Texas; 1) Rutgers bars unvaccinated remote learning student from virtual classrooms.
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