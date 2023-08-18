Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked | ACLJ SEKULOW

Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked
The Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer is demanding the National Archives release unredacted emails from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President that reveal he was using the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” when corresponding with the then-president of Ukraine.
There is a specific document that was attached to an email with the subject line “Friday Schedule Card.” The document contains details of a phone call between Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The document was sent to Robert L Peters (AKA Joe Biden), and Hunter Biden was copied on the message.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.