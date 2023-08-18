Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked | ACLJ SEKULOW

Joe Biden Secret Identity Unmasked





The Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer is demanding the National Archives release unredacted emails from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President that reveal he was using the pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” when corresponding with the then-president of Ukraine.





There is a specific document that was attached to an email with the subject line “Friday Schedule Card.” The document contains details of a phone call between Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The document was sent to Robert L Peters (AKA Joe Biden), and Hunter Biden was copied on the message.







