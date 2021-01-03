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Arizona FLIPPED to Trump After Massive Voter Fraud Revealed
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520 views • January 03, 2021
Voter Fraud flips AZ to Trump
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
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Fair use is a use permitted. Please “see Fair Use" guidelines: https://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
CONTENT DISCLAIMER: The views & opinions expressed in this production or comments on this channel are those of the speakers, authors or producers and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by this channel’s broadcaster. PLEASE CONTACT THE BROADCASTER PRIOR TO MAKING A COPYRIGHT CLAIM. Any infringement was not done purposely and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties and in compliance with copyright use Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 which states, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Fair use is a use permitted. Please “see Fair Use" guidelines: https://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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