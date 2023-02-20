EXCLUSIVE: Atlantis IS IN THE SAHARA! - Jimmy Corsetti EXPLAINS The Richat Structure & The Evidence!

FIND BRIGHT INSIGHT HERE:https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight





Josh Sigurdson talks with Jimmy Corsetti of Bright Insight about the evidence of Atlantis being at the site of the Richat Structure in Mauritania, Africa.

Josh went on the ground to the structure in 2019 to research the potential and talks in this video with Jimmy about the plethora of examples of similarities between Plato's story of the lost ancient civilization of Atlantis and the site of the Richat Structure, near the Atlas Mountains, with 3 concentric rings and exits to the south, surrounded by evidence of an epic flood, the likes of which we couldn't possibly fathom today.

The evidence is clear. While the Richat Structure isn't 100% Atlantis, it is clearly the most likely site on earth for the cursed empire.





Jimmy also talks about the current reset versus the ancient reset and how we're in danger of repeating the past fate of Atlantis.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





