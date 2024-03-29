Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reaching up to the ETERNAL LIGHT amid the DARKNESS on this GOOD FRIDAY: a sweet potato vine INSPIRATION MVI_9243-5, 7-8merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
253 Subscribers
Shop now
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

I was moved by the sight of this sweet potato vine’s determination to seek the light, to describe the metaphor for those of us waiting for the resurrection.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligionluciferianismcrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast suppertranscendencebetrayaliniquityblissforbearanceeternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencylaying ones life down for ones friendsovercontrol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket