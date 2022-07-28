WW2 Footage - July 28, 1944, 9K Soviet Troops Liberated the Brest Fortress from 20K Nazi Germans_

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"They took the city of Brest with a fight."
◾️On July 28, 1944, Soviet troops liberated the Brest Fortress.
◾️In 1941, 9 thousand Red Army soldiers defended the fortress from 20 thousand Germans for a whole month without food, ammunition and medicines.
◾️The last defender of the citadel, Major Pyotr Gavrilov, was captured only on July 23.
◾️After 3 years, the Red Army swept away the deeply fortified German defense with trenches, barbed wire and artillery in 5 days.
◾️"The fascists were stunned by the fury with which our fighters rushed to attack," recalled Major General Pyltsin, a participant in the battles for Brest.