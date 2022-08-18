Russia Vs. Ukraine?! | Unrestricted Truths

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What is happening in Ukraine?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Mathieu Gorge about events in Ukraine that are not being covered by the mainstream media.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3A4ttjh
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