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Exodus 40 KJV
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30 views • December 05, 2021
The LORD spake commandments to Moses regarding the tabernacle. Commandments for Aaron and his sons to minister in the priest's office. The tabernacle reared up. For the cloud of the LORD was upon the tabernacle by day, and fire was on it by night.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
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