Living On A Planet Run By The Clinically Insane! -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

84 views • September 08, 2023

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'Stratospheric Aerosol Injections' being delivered by the clinically insane!!!Report from the UK war zone. 7:00pm. 8.9.2023.

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