Israel attacks Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria; Tehran vows to retaliate.
Press TV's Ibrahim Wahdi reports from Damascus
adding.... Syria UN envoy: My country holds Israel and US administration fully responsible for attacks on Syria.
