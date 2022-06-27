Fog 17 meters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohV_fOVf5gQ

City in the fog. The video was filmed from a height of 17 floors, construction cranes are like ships in the sea. Parnassus, St. Petersburg. Fog over the city 17 meters.Shot on a phone for the community TopContent - mobilography. Try your hand at mobile photography!





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