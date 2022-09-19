"The Covenant" Signing Ceremony 9-11-22 Blow The Trumpet

blow the trumpet, the covenant restoring the ancient ways, creator, Donica Hudson, Craig Seibert, Leo and Nancy martin, Devin Oneal, Jimmy Muskrat, earthquake, 1826 bible, signing covenant, Voiceofmercy.com, The Trail of Joy,



"The Covenant" Restoring the Ancient Ways but not just any ancient ways: The good ways, The right Way. Following God and being lead by his spirit. Covenanting with God to have no other God by God our Creator. Our Father, returning the hearts of the Fathers to the children and the hearts of the children to their Fathers. At the forefathers Monument. Renewing our covenants with God. Renewing our covenants before God with each other. Keeping covenant to the death if necessary. A bond that can not be broken.

Restoring the Ancient Paths: Jeremiah 6:16

13 For from the least of them, even unto the greatest of them, everyone is given unto covetousness, and from the Prophet even unto the Priest, they all deal falsely.





14 They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people with sweet words, saying, Peace, peace, when there is no peace.





15 Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not ashamed, no neither could they have any shame: therefore they shall fall among the slain: when I shall visit them, they shall be cast down, saith the Lord.





16 Thus saith the Lord, ***Stand in the ways and behold, and ask for the old way, which is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls:*** but they said, We will not walk therein.





17 Also I set watchmen over you, which said, ***Take heed to the sound of the trumpet:*** but they said, We will not take heed.4 For behold, the day comes that shall burn like an oven, and all the proud and arrogant, yes, and all that do wickedly and are lawless, shall be stubble; the day that comes shall burn them up, says the Lord of hosts, so that it will leave them neither root nor branch.





2 But unto you who revere and worshipfully fear My name shall the Sun of Righteousness arise with healing in His wings and His beams, and you shall go forth and gambol like calves [released] from the stall and leap for joy.





3 And you shall tread down the lawless and wicked, for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet in the day that I shall do this, says the Lord of hosts.





4 [Earnestly] remember the law of Moses, My servant, the statutes and the ordinances which I commanded him on [Mount] Horeb [to give] to all Israel.





5 Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes.





6 And he shall turn and reconcile the hearts of the [estranged] fathers to the [ungodly] children, and the hearts of the [rebellious] children to [the piety of] their fathers [a reconciliation produced by repentance of the ungodly], lest I come and smite the land with a curse and a ban of utter destruction.