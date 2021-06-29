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SEVEN QUALITIES TO GROW IN THE FAITH
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 1:5-9. The true Christian knows that God has authority over everything. So Christians should continue even when troubles come. Life is like a race. Christians must patiently run and not give up (Hebrews 12:1-3). They should also remember what God has promised for the future (1 Peter 1:3-7). This will help them to continue to the end. A Christian should behave in the right way. This means to have the right attitude towards God and towards other people. Every part of a Christian’s life should give honour to God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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