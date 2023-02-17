Create New Account
The Perfect Triangle #132 - 17 February 2022 - Guest: Basil Valentine
Basil Valentine (https://21stcenturywire.com/basil-valentines-view-from-the-coast/) joins the show to update us on the latest goings on in Britain as the illegal alien invasion continues unabated. How about them trannys?


big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolhidden handilluminatisatanistsworld governmentinternational jewmodernaworld war elfpfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationbasil valentineeast palestine

