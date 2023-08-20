Homesteading Mini Tour Inside Where We Live In Florida Husband & Wife Life

Thank you for joining up with us here to share in our journey of homestead living explorations ~ We live in Florida ~ Gardening, juicing, learning, doing, loving! Our fridge is on the fritz ~ Trying to figure that one out! We are planting more watermelon seedlings, believe it or not! Cucumber seedlings too! Will keep you posted on the progress of those late crops ~ Most locals have closed up shop for those items in their gardens ~ We are pushing the limits of what is possible for plantings and trying things out day by day! Oh yea, the greenery on the table is from the trimming of one of the cedar trees near the deck ~ That greenery will dry & be part of a mix I have been collecting of sage, rosemary & cedar to make incense for use at home home ~ Our dear friend Rukmini will be popping over to help pick grapes with Alex & I for juice pressing this week ~ She & her mom have Zebu mini cows ~ I will get some of the natural cow dung from her ~ That gets blended with the herbs & dried into little patties ~ When burned that smells really wonderful & lovely ~ Also, the smoke is very purifying for the atmosphere in the home or for outdoor use in our living space!

