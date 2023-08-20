Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Homesteading Mini Tour Inside Where We Live In Florida Husband & Wife Life
channel image
Concrete Blonde
25 Subscribers
83 views
Published 14 hours ago

Thank you for joining up with us here to share in our journey of homestead living explorations ~ We live in Florida ~ Gardening, juicing, learning, doing, loving! Our fridge is on the fritz ~ Trying to figure that one out! We are planting more watermelon seedlings, believe it or not! Cucumber seedlings too! Will keep you posted on the progress of those late crops ~ Most locals have closed up shop for those items in their gardens ~ We are pushing the limits of what is possible for plantings and trying things out day by day! Oh yea, the greenery on the table is from the trimming of one of the cedar trees near the deck ~ That greenery will dry & be part of a mix I have been collecting of sage, rosemary & cedar to make incense for use at home home ~ Our dear friend Rukmini will be popping over to help pick grapes with Alex & I for juice pressing this week ~ She & her mom have Zebu mini cows ~ I will get some of the natural cow dung from her ~ That gets blended with the herbs & dried into little patties ~ When burned that smells really wonderful & lovely ~ Also, the smoke is very purifying for the atmosphere in the home or for outdoor use in our living space!

Keywords
simple lifejuicinghomestead livingmarried life on the land

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket