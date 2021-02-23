© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brescia, Italy. Covid variant fear porn: They want your children now!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • February 23, 2021
And just as the criminal Gates announced there is another wave now in Italy.
https://www.primocanale.it/not................izie/a-b
https://www.bresciatoday.it/at................tualita/
Brescia is now under fire, ...of course it's flu season, ... Nooo! it's the 'xxxEnglish variaaaaaantxxx' ...with hospitals overbooked and filled with 'patients'.
And the fear porn continues...
Of course no one will die of coronavirus.
But they won't tell u that.
Hospitals will cash huge amount of covid money (1400~1600€ if they are covid vs the normal admission of 3~600€... now u know why they too are in this scamdemic).
Lockdowns and red zones until the end of March and already said to be extended afte that.
Guess where the new numbers come from?
Testing of course with ... PCR.
Unbelievable.
https://www.primocanale.it/not................izie/a-b
https://www.bresciatoday.it/at................tualita/
Brescia is now under fire, ...of course it's flu season, ... Nooo! it's the 'xxxEnglish variaaaaaantxxx' ...with hospitals overbooked and filled with 'patients'.
And the fear porn continues...
Of course no one will die of coronavirus.
But they won't tell u that.
Hospitals will cash huge amount of covid money (1400~1600€ if they are covid vs the normal admission of 3~600€... now u know why they too are in this scamdemic).
Lockdowns and red zones until the end of March and already said to be extended afte that.
Guess where the new numbers come from?
Testing of course with ... PCR.
Unbelievable.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.