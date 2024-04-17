All you need is nutrition, we can help you it's up to you to ask!

We need to stop this. We've got all the evidence, but it's up to us. We the People, take it back, not another injection. Don't go near their stores, don't buy anything. That's your God courage. Stop. Speak the truth in love. Help everyone!

Talk to your family. You must find a way to talk to them, because they are being killed. They're covering up these bio weapons, everything on the TV. I had many friends who stood and never got that shot. What about all the rest? What about the Gatti paper from 2017? Look at the micro and nano contamination. Please, nano is not of God, don't inject or don't ingest, these nutraceuticals are poisoned.

They just switched over to pharmaceuticals. All you need is nutrition. We know how to do that, so we can help you but it's up to you to ask for help. Please turn back to Jesus then you've got it.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/15/2024

Full episode: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDWWxQASK6sw/

The 2017 Gatti Paper is on my website in the Peer Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Gatti Paper: "New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination" https://tinyurl.com/MicroNanoContamination