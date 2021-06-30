CDC NUMBERS SHOW THERE IS NO PANDEMIC! Pastor shares the truth from CDC!

No Pandemic, so why are you taking the vaccine? Why have you swallowed the lies? Are we seeing Genocide at the hands of our authorities? Why are we listening to Bill Gates of Hell? What happened to the Flu and why is it that Covid 19 symptoms are remarkably similar to Flu? We know that people are more at risk if they already have another health issue and that is true of Flu and Covid 19! The latest numbers of pure COVID 19 with no other issues at death are 9,683 in the USA and that is nowhere near pandemic levels! Who is scamming us Mr Fauci?