New Mexico Police ABORT Governor's Unconstitutional Police - but what about Robot Enforcers?

The police in New Mexico have refused to enforce the governors unconstitutional edict to abort the second amendment. That's the good news, there are still humans willing to stand up to tyrants. But what about the turnkey authoritarian state that can switch on robotic law enforcement that will follow there every command as elected officials?





