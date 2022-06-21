FALLEN ANGEL'S FOOD****GMO'S****PART 1***THE BEGINNING****

We are living in an modified artificial world today. However this is not something strange because the holy scriptures spoke of these times. There is nothing new under the sun. We have to completely trust and have faith in Christ Yashaya like never before and ask for his guidance, direction in all things. Because it is also a time a deception and delusion. We must definitely be guided in what we 'EAT' because food is not food anymore. 90% of the food is FALLEN ANGEL'S GMO FOODS. This is not something that just happened in our time but started thousands of years ago just reinvented in our days as the scriptures says,

Mat 24:37 But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

Let us pray one for the other, forgive, help each other, live holy, keep the commandments, be obedient in the Truth doctrine of Christ, and stay focused. We are living in the last and evil days. Perilous Times. Blessings. Acts 2:38.



HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ











