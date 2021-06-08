Situation Update, June 8th, 2021 - Why a covid vaccine death wave will hit Democrats TWICE as hard as Republicans

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This means about 19 out of 20 Democrats are getting vaccinated, while only about 1 out of 2 Republicans are getting vaccinated. Anyone who can do math can readily calculate the impact of this if the warnings about covid vaccine mass deaths turn out to be true. Far more Democrats would be impacted (injured, hospitalized or even killed) by the vaccine, compared to Republicans or even Independents.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-08-analysis-covid-vaccine-deaths-2-democrats-for-every-1-republican.html
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30:11 Economic News
32:34 Covid News
55:08 Vaccines
1:15:42 Special Report
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