Geopolitical Tensions and the Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukraine conflict just took a dangerous turn—Germany has authorized Kyiv to use its cruise missiles deep inside Russia, including Moscow. Russian officials swiftly responded: "Germany is now a legitimate target." Are European leaders pushing us toward all-out war?
#UkraineWar #WW3Warning #GeopoliticalRisk #RussiaUkraine #GlobalSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport