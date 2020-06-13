How to Sterilize Microgreen Trays

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*Use proper precautions with these products:
Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide - https://amzn.to/3e41VOI
20% Vinegar - https://amzn.to/2XSKPhj
How to Grow Microgreens - https://youtu.be/4GGsqj6b8ok
How to Harvest Microgreens - https://youtu.be/SXcBmbDBkEo
No Tray Microgreens - https://youtu.be/D9WVO1RxuYY
PRODUCTS FOR GROWING MICROGREENS:
Bootstrap Farmer Trays:
Microgreen 1020 - http://shrsl.com/21blv
Standard 1020 - http://shrsl.com/21blr
True Leaf Market Seeds - http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
NAR Microgreen Mix:
30% Sunflower - https://bit.ly/2syhAmX
15% Pea - https://bit.ly/37iG0Qf
15% Radish - https://bit.ly/2Q62tu6
20% Broccoli - https://bit.ly/2ZyAcPQ
20% Another brassica or whatever you like
Digital Scale to Weigh Seed - https://amzn.to/2ME26F5
Hydrogen Peroxide to sterilize seeds and equipment -https://amzn.to/2sz0XHP
Another Good Microgreen Seed Supplier: Mumm's Sprouting Seeds - http://sprouting.com/
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/
NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/
FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
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LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@naturesalwaysright:b?r=EN8n7c4C8W9Gx5iseeVYM3g8wSEbpdzc
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7MqfG8UdrbPp/
Bit Tube: https://bittube.tv/profile/naturesalwaysright
JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright
PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ
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🌟MUSIC BY: Title: Dreams Artist: Joakim Karud Genre: Hip Hop & Rap Mood: Bright Download: https://goo.gl/kqPy4i
🌟Dreams by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported— CC BY-SA 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VF9_dCo6JT4
🌟[email protected] http://www.joakimkarud.com/ https://twitter.com/JoakimKarud http://www.joakimkarud.com/use-my-music/
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#microgreens #marketgarden #microgreenfarmer
-Some links above provide commissions.