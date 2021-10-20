The Three Angels Messages & The Coming Sunday Law

A study of the three angels messages in chapter 14 of the book of Revelation in the Bible. These three angels symbolise God's final message of warning given to an unrepentant world, in preparation for the imminent return of His Son Jesus Christ. Our reaction to these messages will determine our eternal destiny. Those who take to heart the messages of the three angels will receive the seal of God and eternal life, while those who reject the messages will receive the Mark of the Beast and eternal death. See how Bible prophecy and the cataclysmic global events occurring today combine to show that we who are living today are the last generation in the final moments of human history. See how Bible prophecy foretells the formation of the new world order, under the leadership of the antichrist, which will unite the whole world in transgression of God's law by the enforcement of a global Sunday law. Will you be ready for the final great events to take place in the world before Jesus Christ returns to establish His everlasting kingdom? Will you be ready for the soon coming national Sunday Law? Will you receive the seal of God or the Mark of the Beast?

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