LOOK HOW THE ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION REMOVED THESE WORDS FROM THE BIBLE

King James Bible - MATTHEW 27:35
And they crucified him, and parted his garments, casting lots: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, They parted my garments among them, and upon my vesture did they cast lots.
ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION - MATTHEW 27:35
And when they had crucified him, they divided his garments among them by casting lots.
