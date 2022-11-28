Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LOOK HOW THE ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION REMOVED THESE WORDS FROM THE BIBLE
116 views
channel image
ABC CHRISTIAN
Published Yesterday |

King James Bible - MATTHEW 27:35 And they crucified him, and parted his garments, casting lots: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, They parted my garments among them, and upon my vesture did they cast lots. ENGLISH STANDARD VERSION - MATTHEW 27:35 And when they had crucified him, they divided his garments among them by casting lots.

Keywords
bookbiblegodjesuschristianreligionfaithword

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket