Genetic Admixture and Racial Identity in African American Descendants of Enslaved Populations

Explore the genetic admixture in African American descendants of enslaved populations, including average European ancestry percentages, phenotypic impacts, and implications for racial identity. This audio report examines historical gene flow, scientific studies, and social classification dynamics in a factual, data-driven discussion.
