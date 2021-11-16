Dr. Navarro: Fauci Belongs in Jail, and CCP Has To Be Sent Bill for $20 Trillion

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Dr. Navarro on CCP the existential threat: Climate change, are you kidding me? Fink and Schwartzman need to get investigated. Fauci belongs in jail. The CCP has to be sent a bill for 20 trillion dollars, War Room, Coming War Over Taiwan special, Sat. Nov. 13th, 2021.