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The "deep state" is getting more and more desperate! Compromised generals whining like little punks! Meanwhile the traitorous barack obama FIRED FIVE military generals and none of them said a word!
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161 views • June 16, 2020
Lou Dobbs interviews Victor Davis Hanson on Fox Business 6-15-20
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