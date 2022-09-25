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US Dollar 20-year High (2002) - Moving to 37-Year Highs (1985)
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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41 views • September 25, 2022

Fed is causing a great depression worldwide, emerging markets have a 700-billion short against the dollar, imploding (bankrupting) with each rate hike. Fed is somewhat nonsensical raising rates to kill speculation. What he doesn't take into account is speculation is not causing high prices, it's shortages. Good that commodities are cheaper but you can't buy something that doesn't exist (due to shortages). All he's doing is killing the consumer with high rates causing deflationary depression.


:50 US Dollar Hits 20-Year High - Your Epoch Times

:46 Dollar Continues Fresh 20-Year Highs 22Sep22

1:16 Euro (-17.36% against dollar) is hitting 20-year lows against US dollar 21Sep22

:28 Rupee (-10.08%) Hits New All-Time Low 21Sep22

:20 Pound (-20.60%) Keeps Falling vs Dollar 22Sep22

1:20 U.S. Dollar At 20 Year Highs 23Sep22

1:05 Japanese Yen (-29.45%) unlikely to strengthen, says Deutsche Bank 21Sep22

7 clips, 6:06.

Thumbnail: Historical chart of the US Dollar 113.22 shows the 1985 high above 160.

*Note: Russian Ruble (+21.66%) is the only currency crushing the US Dollar.

*Note 2: Europe is bankrupt. Last bankruptcy in 1931, this sent capital flows from around the world into the US Dollar. History repeats.

*Note 3: Rather than man-up and admit being bankrupt, they would rather hide behind communist ideals: great reset, green deal, world war.


https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/clinging-to-old-theories-of-inflation/


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