© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wolfgang Wodarg: Ο Π.Ο.Υ. μπορούσε να σταματήσει τον Έμπολα και δεν το έκανε!
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • November 02, 2021
O Δρ. Βόνταργκ μιλά για τις συγκρούσεις συμφερόντων στα κέντρα λήψης υγειονομικών αποφάσεων, και εξιστορεί πώς ο ΠΟΥ καθυστέρησε τραγικά να παρέμβει για το σταμάτημα της επιδημίας του Έμπολα στη Γουινέα, γεγονός που (συμπτωματικά;) απέβη προς όφελος μεγάλης φαρμακευτικής εταιρείας.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.