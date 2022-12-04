The Dark side of Science: The Horror of the Ape and The Child Experiment 1932 (Short Documentary)
'The Ape and the Child experiment took place during 1932 in Florida with a child named Donald, and a female Chimpanzee Called Gua.
The experiment conducted by Winthrop Kellogg sought out to see what would happen if a Chimp and Human Child were raised side by side.
What he didn't anticipate was that Donald would begin to copy his Chimpanzee Sister, resulting in the experiment being cut short.'
1:08 The Birth of a Chimpanzee
1:56 Winthorp, Luella & Donald
4:54 The Experiment Begins
14:50 A Strange Turn
17:15 Gua Leaves
