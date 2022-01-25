“Omicron Transmission is Likely Facilitated by The Vaccines”: Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Malone Warns That If We Keep Vaccinating, We Risk Developing a More “Pathogenic Virus”



Dr Malone's Background: internationally recognized scientist/physician and the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines: including for fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies.



Dr. Malone, who is one of the esteemed inventors behind the mRNA technology that is being used in the experimental Covid vaccines, stressed that the worldwide campaign to vaccinate everyone under the sun, and hook them on perpetual boosters, is actually severely detrimental to the prospects of ever getting past this shamdemic – especially, he says, with the emergence of the highly infectious, but overtly mild, Omicron variant.



According to Dr. Malone, if the public health regime continues to push this terrible universal vaccination policy, it will keep driving the virus to mutate, potentially to a state where it may be “more pathogenic and more able to elude immune response.”