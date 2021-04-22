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HERE IS A NEW ONE...HE TOOK THE JAB AND HIS TATTOO'S ARE BUBBLING UP ON HIS BODY...FREAKY
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463 views • April 22, 2021
Source: BitChute Jim Crenshaw
It is not in English but the pictures are wild. Will this be a new fad? Will you be able to get jabbed at the Tattoo parlor? Let me guess...the doctors will stand around and pretend to not know what could have caused this.
It is not in English but the pictures are wild. Will this be a new fad? Will you be able to get jabbed at the Tattoo parlor? Let me guess...the doctors will stand around and pretend to not know what could have caused this.
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