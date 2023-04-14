This Is How Your Body Controls Your Sleep and Wake Cycle

"Do you know what part of your brain controls your sleep? 💤

In this video, Colleen A. McClung, a Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, discusses!

According to Professor McClung, the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) is a region in the brain that regulates the body's circadian rhythm, or the 24-hour cycle that controls sleep and wake cycles. 👈

She further explains that the SCN acts as a ""conductor"" that synchronizes the body's various internal clocks, keeping them in sync with one another, which means that it controls the release of certain hormones, such as melatonin and cortisol, which help regulate sleep and wakefulness. ⏰

To learn more about Dr. McClung and her research, click https://mcclung.pitt.edu/ now!

