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Are the "Fact-Checkers" Telling the Truth? Can Zinc and Tonic Water "Prevent" Coronavirus?
TheWildDoc
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31 views • January 27, 2021
The media and medi-sin are killing people with their misinformation and ignorance of the actual science. While the answer for CoronaV is not as simple as "just take zinc" or tonic water, a deficiency of zinc is a well known causal factor for many when it comes to dying of pneumonia. The science on SARS Coronavirus has established how and why zinc may actually save many lives from this virus. I just wish the media would tell people the truth rather than simply trying to attack a chiropractor for his beneficial information!

Fact-Checking Fake News! Channel NBC 5’s Report on “Can tonic water and zinc help prevent coronavirus? Doctors say no.”

Thanks for watching! If you want to “Geek-Out” with me and dive fully into the research follow this link: https://youtu.be/CyiocCH1w3o

Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/truth-training-the-fact-checkers/
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healthwellnesszinccoronaviruscovid19tonic waterfact checkersthe wild doc
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