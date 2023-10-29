MURDERING TERORRIST TWAT

Fat twat Johnson mass murdering bastard!

Is this a joke? Is GB news taking the piss?!

WTF Boris Johnson the person complicit in the rollout of a biological chemical weapon 💉💉 that has killed tens of thousands in the UK and injured millions doing on…Fat twat Johnson mass murdering bastard! Is this a joke? Is GB news taking the piss?! WTF Boris Johnson the person complicit in the rollout of a biological chemical weapon 💉💉 that has killed tens of thousands in the UK and injured millions doing on…