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Mullah Like Me (Is Going Insane)
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10 views • January 10, 2020
Music video: "Mullah Like Me (Is Going Insane)"
Advisory: Satirical content, no offense intended. Triggerable types should likely avoid.
It's 2020, America has the biggest and best military in the world with the most advanced technology...and Iran is lobbing missiles at us in Iraq. Anybody think that's insane?
Advisory: Satirical content, no offense intended. Triggerable types should likely avoid.
It's 2020, America has the biggest and best military in the world with the most advanced technology...and Iran is lobbing missiles at us in Iraq. Anybody think that's insane?
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