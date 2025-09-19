© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Banks Are Stealing Canadians' Money For The CRA!
Protect your bank account from aggressive CRA seizures! 🇨🇦✋ The Canada Revenue Agency sends letters to banks demanding your money — and far too often banks hand it over and push your account into the negative. That wasn’t the norm — and it’s not right. 🏦❌
Banks are not legally required to give the CRA your cash, but many choose to do so anyway — leaving Canadians overdrawn and stressed. If your bank deliberately gives your money to someone else and leaves you in the red, you have rights. Know them. ✊📜
We help clients protect their accounts, challenge unlawful garnishments, and use legal strategies to minimize tax exposure. 💼🛡️ Play the game the right way — don’t let the banks or CRA steamroll you. Want real protection and smarter tax strategies? Visit www.kevinjjohnston.com
and get the help you deserve. 🔗✅
#KnowYourRights #BankGarnishment #CRA #CanadaRevenueAgency #TaxDefense #TaxHelp #ProtectYourMoney #TaxRelief #CorporateTax #TaxPayersRights
KnowYourRights, BankGarnishment, CRA, CanadaRevenueAgency, TaxDefense, TaxHelp, ProtectYourMoney, TaxRelief, CorporateTax, TaxPayersRights