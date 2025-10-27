BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Life Ends Like a Thief in the Night (But It's Gonna Be Alright)
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
Lucid Principles: Conscious Storytelling Based on 24 Poetic Insights of Timeless Wisdom
9 views • 1 day ago

"Life ends like a thief in the night—whether asleep or in a gunfight. No escaping this birthright. We will be heading toward the light."

This is "The Passing Tide," one of the 24 Lucid Principles. It's about change, mortality, and the one thing we can't control: what happens on the other side.

These lines were given to me in rhyme. I didn't create them - I grabbed them from the aether. And I feel a responsibility to share them because they're clean, powerful ways to express truths that other people need in their minds.

It works on two levels:

1. "The passing tide as life's challenges" - We're in tough patches. I'm living in my van right now. I don't know how long this will last, but it WILL change. The only constant is change. Tomorrow I'll be somewhere else on this journey from minivan to abundance.

2. "The passing tide as this entire life" - We don't get to decide what will be on the other side. We can believe what we want. We can do everything to make it what we hope. But we don't get to decide how it actually works. Something else does - the universe, the laws, whatever that is.

What separates us from animals? We survive through fight or flight, but we also make choices based on right and wrong. We have consciousness, awareness, the ability to live in the now. That's what dictates who we are.

Alcohol breaks down that difference - it reduces us back to the primitive reptilian brain. So when someone says "you're who you really are when you're drunk," they're wrong. That's who you are WITHOUT your consciousness, without your moral code. That's NOT who you really are.

Moments transform into years, bringing joy and causing tears. Actions speak louder than words - don't fall for veneers.

We move on to the next plight. We live, then assess our life. This may excite or fright. But it goes on, so we'll be alright.

🎵 Listen to "The Passing Tide":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtVM8E_rv5w&list=PL-nxh8etdxEhAlBZCZTLZqz769Y4Gylxe

🔗 More Lucid Principles origin stories:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist/PLf0Db_bzH-7f78MGMwAdiGn_nLbuEpzab/edit

📧 Subscribe for philosophy, music, and honest reflections on life

#ThePassingTide #LucidPrinciples #LifeAndDeath #Mortality #Change #Consciousness #Biblical #Philosophy #VanLife #FromMinivanToAbundance #GiftedLyrics #OriginStory #Meaning

Keywords
consciousnessmortalitythief in the nightlife and deathfight or flightwhat happens after deathbiblical imageryright vs wrongorigin storylucid principlesfrom minivan to abundancethe passing tidechange is constantvan life philosophyhumans vs animalsgifted lyricsmoments transformits gonna be alrightphilosophical music
Chapters

00:00- Introduction: The Passing Tide & Chord Progression

00:29- First Verse: We Arrive as a Spark of Light

01:18- The Song's Elements: Turmoil & Change

01:58- A Story Yet to Write

02:19- Fight or Flight vs Right or Wrong

02:29- What Separates Us from Animals

03:02- Consciousness & Who We Really Are

04:04- The Metaphor of Life as a Train

05:10- We Don't Get to Decide

05:39- Second Verse: Life Ends Like a Thief in the Night

06:25- The Birthright & Our Purpose

07:11- These Lines Were Given in Rhyme

07:30- Creating the Bridge Under Stress

07:48- Moments Transform into Years

08:16- Final Verse: We Move On to the Next Plight

08:40- No Matter Where You're Going

