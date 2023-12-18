Create New Account
JESUS & Kanye?
KC-Sunbeam
73 Subscribers
25 views
Published 16 hours ago

I discuss the claim of sudden conversion to Christianity by famous rapper Kanye West, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian. I also discuss Kim K. 

kanye westkim kardashianjesuschristianityrappersatheismcelebritiesconversionray comfortthe kardashiansthe rich and famousyeezusrap artistsbrat pittpublicity stunts

