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The Great Reset of the Great Reset — Trump’s Counterrevolution
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The Davos illusion is breaking. The so-called Great Reset is being reset — but not by Klaus Schwab. By President Donald J. Trump.


John Michael Chambers lays out the two competing visions for the future of humanity. The globalist Great Reset meant centralized global control, shutting down industries under carbon neutrality, corporate tech dominance over nations, crisis cycles to break populations, and central bank digital currencies. It was never about saving the planet. It was about destroying independence and conditioning humanity through endless crises.


Then Trump flipped the script.


His reset is the opposite: national control, not global governance. Re-industrialization, not managed decline. Trade realism, not surrender. Energy dominance, not demonization. Currency sovereignty, not CBDCs. It's not reform. It's a sledgehammer.


The media calls the current economic friction "instability." Wrong. It's correction. Offshoring, open borders, and anti-growth policies are being dismantled. Friction isn't failure — it's fuel.


Globalists had one weapon: inevitability. Keep you scared. Frozen in fear. Convince you no alternative exists. Trump shattered that lie. Now their empire looks brittle. Davos depends on obedience. This reset depends on freedom. That's why they censor you. That's why they attack.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
freedomdonald trumpdavosjohn michael chambersglobal governanceklaus schwabgreat resetcbdcsre-industrializationenergy dominance
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