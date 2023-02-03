How Hunter Biden, gas stoves & a health clinic ALL CONNECT

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Glenn Beck
Feb 2, 2023
America is facing dark times, and some recent news stories show we’re even facing EVIL. In this clip, Glenn describes 4 recent news stories that you should be aware of: The weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, and CIA (and how it relates to Joe Biden’s documents scandal), a recent confession by Hunter Biden, an outright lie from Democrats about the alleged gas stove ban, and a SHOCKING, upcoming health clinic. So, how do these stories all relate? Glenn explains it all…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsRQ3v_JLdU