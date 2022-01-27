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Brussels Belgium: What Really Happen? by Janet Ossebaard
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5353 views • January 27, 2022
Brussels Belgium: What Really Happen? by Janet Ossebaard
MESSAGE TO: Police, Military, Mainstream Media, Antifa & Lambert Banking Family of Brussels…, aka: The Rothschild Masonic Scumbag Network
January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the "anti-vaxxers" look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It's time to expose the oppressors of the People!
Please share this video wide and far...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
MESSAGE TO: Police, Military, Mainstream Media, Antifa & Lambert Banking Family of Brussels…, aka: The Rothschild Masonic Scumbag Network
January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the "anti-vaxxers" look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It's time to expose the oppressors of the People!
Please share this video wide and far...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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