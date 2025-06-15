Brighteon Broadcast News, June 15, 2025 - WEEKEND WAR UPDATE: If Trump falls for Israel's sorcery, he will DESTROY himself, MAGA, the GOP and the U.S. economy

- Emergency Report Introduction and Remote Viewing Images (0:11)

- Recent Events and Violence in Minnesota and Utah (1:57)

- Israel's Military Strategy and US Involvement (5:07)

- Colonel Douglas McGregor's Analysis and US Debt (7:51)

- Economic Impact and US Foreign Policy (17:16)

- False Flag Events and Terrorism Threats (30:28)

- Remote Viewing and Morphic Fields (45:22)

- Future Predictions and Nuclear Detonation (1:17:00)

- Combat Knife and Aircraft Carrier Images (1:22:42)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:26:01)

- Creating Our Future Through Conscious Choice (1:26:20)

- The Role of Toxins in Consciousness (1:28:19)

- Living a Clean Lifestyle for Better Intent (1:29:32)

- Special Gifts and Overcoming Challenges (1:33:24)

- Father's Day Sale and Product Highlights (1:35:20)

- Supporting the Health Ranger Store (1:41:18)





