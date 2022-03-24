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Patients used as human shields by Ukrainian forces in hospital
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90 views • March 24, 2022
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Patients in Volnovakha, DPR, have described their experience of having their hospital turned into a military base, being used as human shields in the process.
“They had orders from high command to take up defensive positions on the premises of the Volnovakha Central District Hospital,” said one survivor.
While the Ukrainian military took up position on the second and third floors, they came under fire by a tank. “After that their commanders had the gall to come and ask, who’s here? …They were checking if they had killed us or not.”
Despite coming under fire, having the building shelled and being used as a human shield, the civilians still provided hot water for making tea. “We’re all human, after all,” the survivor said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5bdp-patients-used-as-human-shields-by-ukrainian-forces-in-hospital.html
Patients in Volnovakha, DPR, have described their experience of having their hospital turned into a military base, being used as human shields in the process.
“They had orders from high command to take up defensive positions on the premises of the Volnovakha Central District Hospital,” said one survivor.
While the Ukrainian military took up position on the second and third floors, they came under fire by a tank. “After that their commanders had the gall to come and ask, who’s here? …They were checking if they had killed us or not.”
Despite coming under fire, having the building shelled and being used as a human shield, the civilians still provided hot water for making tea. “We’re all human, after all,” the survivor said.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5bdp-patients-used-as-human-shields-by-ukrainian-forces-in-hospital.html
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