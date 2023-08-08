Mass Vaccination and the demise of POLITICIANS - part 2

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They threw the kitchen sink at us to coerce us into getting an experimental vaccine.
Many prominent politicians no doubt received saline/placebo but many must of got the real thing.
Why else would so many in politics be meeting their demise?
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