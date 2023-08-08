Mass Vaccination and the demise of POLITICIANS - part 2

They threw the kitchen sink at us to coerce us into getting an experimental vaccine.
Many prominent politicians no doubt received saline/placebo but many must of got the real thing.
Why else would so many in politics be meeting their demise?
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.