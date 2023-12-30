Create New Account
WARHAMMER 40.000 Dawn Of War::SOULSTORM = Sisters of Battle Unit Showcase of all units from Ultimate Apocalypse Mod
Good day Ya'all I have been Busy on YouTube FaceBook Twitter(X)=Twitter Expanded and I wanted to expand my Reach, so I am giving you a small part of Dawn Of War Soulstorm.

I used an Internal Tool in the game that makes it possible to see every unit{Infantry and Vehicles and Deamon engines and more, this video is about the SISTERS OF BATTLE FIGHTING FOR THE EMPEROR AND MANKIND

wardawnmodsciencefictionwargamedawnofwarsoulstormsistersofbattleultimateapocalypsemoddedgamerts warhammer40k warhammmer40000capturepointsbasedoncompanyofheroesotherworldsetting

