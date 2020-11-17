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Sean Spicer reacts to attacks on Trump supporters
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23 views • November 17, 2020
Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith comment on the many instances of tense and physical calamities that took place between politically-opposed demonstrators in Washington DC during the 'Million MAGA March' which was organized to show support for President Donald Trump. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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