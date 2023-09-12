Create New Account
Do not lie against God the Holy Spirit!
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #133. Ananias and Sapphira of Acts chapter 5 give us a hard lesson on lying against the Spirit. The Believer who goes far outside the plan of GOD, begins to fragment within their soul. Eventually leading them to lying to others and themselves as well as God the Holy Spirit. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

